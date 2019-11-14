Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 49,266 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

