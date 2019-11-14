Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 12,273,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,976,000 after acquiring an additional 851,500 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $199,371,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.8% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,741,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,643,000 after buying an additional 1,135,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,280,000 after buying an additional 318,003 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,565,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,288,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LILAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

