Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,322 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H2O AM LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,428 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,565 shares of company stock worth $4,168,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.