Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 92,664 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,171,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 176,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.68 on Thursday. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

