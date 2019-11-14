RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.00 ($31.40).

FRA RWE traded down €0.65 ($0.76) on Thursday, reaching €25.79 ($29.99). The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,424 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.79. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

