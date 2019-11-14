Ryder System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 573,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

