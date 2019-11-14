Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 404,386 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 404,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,184.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,075.10.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 126,075 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $610,203.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,279 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $914,217.57.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 366,258 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,765,363.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,168 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,915,344.72.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $504,897.96.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 286,144 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,153.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 413,875 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,351.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,855.38.

Shares of NYSE:PPR opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

