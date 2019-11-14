Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Safehold by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 278,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Alvarado acquired 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Insiders have bought a total of 470,420 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.83.

SAFE stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.38. Safehold Inc has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

