Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL) were down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 154,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and a P/E ratio of 95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

