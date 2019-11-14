salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $801,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $795,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $721,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. FBN Securities set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $184.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

