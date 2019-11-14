Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 27th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

