Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $83.38. Sanofi shares last traded at $81.68, with a volume of 1,460,912 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.12 ($103.62).

The firm's 50-day moving average is €82.88.

Sanofi Company Profile (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

