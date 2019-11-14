SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.65 ($149.59).

SAP traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €121.56 ($141.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.14. SAP has a 1 year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1 year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

