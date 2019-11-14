Savaria (TSE:SIS) Trading Up 6.5%

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.92 and last traded at C$14.83, approximately 325,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 146,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Savaria alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$93.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.