Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $981.50

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 981.50 ($12.83) and last traded at GBX 972.50 ($12.71), with a volume of 118596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 967 ($12.64).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 910.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

In other news, insider Stacey Cartwright bought 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £24,681.80 ($32,251.14).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

