Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Increased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,333,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,701,000 after acquiring an additional 935,666 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,150,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,967,000 after acquiring an additional 552,756 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,578. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

