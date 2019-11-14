Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.00

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

