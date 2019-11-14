SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Up 117.9% in October

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the September 30th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $2,057,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $3,074,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $10,568,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

