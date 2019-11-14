Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 265,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,945. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $783.41 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of -0.11.

SA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

