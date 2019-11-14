Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

SGEN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $112.26. 13,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,548. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,119,502.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,466 shares of company stock worth $15,977,712. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 36.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

