Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) SVP Sells $1,229,591.43 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ST opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,237,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cross Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

