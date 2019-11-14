Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 175 ($2.29).

Shares of SRB remained flat at $GBX 81.50 ($1.06) during trading hours on Monday. 10,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Serabi Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.58.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

