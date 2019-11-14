ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider David Schneider Sells 2,446 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total value of $931,639.43.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $254.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,269.23, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after buying an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,741,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after buying an additional 207,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

