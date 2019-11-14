Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SREV has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised Servicesource International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 309,724 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.