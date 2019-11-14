Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

