SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,667 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 578.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,594,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRI opened at $754.70 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $671.05 and a fifty-two week high of $948.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $791.54 and its 200 day moving average is $813.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter.

ATRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

