SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 239.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $161.76 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.