SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 75.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 3,037,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,992 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of GRPN opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Groupon Inc has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

