SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,884,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,955,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

