Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.71), 5,302 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 36,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.69).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.14.

In related news, insider Jeremy Sharman sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £40,960 ($53,521.49).

