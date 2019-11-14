Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.83 ($55.62).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €38.05 ($44.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $461.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of €46.40 ($53.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.