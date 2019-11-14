Short Interest in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Rises By 35.4%

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 974,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 255.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 31.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apyx Medical by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

