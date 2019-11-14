Short Interest in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Decreases By 19.8%

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 88.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 54,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,948.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 335,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 172,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,791. Arconic has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.