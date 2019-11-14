Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Drops By 31.0%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE ARR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 484,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $999.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.66. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 173.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

