Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Expands By 515.0%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 515.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.25 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.