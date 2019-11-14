Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases By 30.5%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DKL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $801.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $14,523,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

