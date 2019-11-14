Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Expands By 150.0%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services stock remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

