Short Interest in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Expands By 66.7%

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin acquired 23,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,462.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 43,784 shares of company stock valued at $110,888 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTN. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NTN Buzztime by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 322,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NTN stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

