Short Interest in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Declines By 90.7%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OPGN stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 399,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 415.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Aegis set a $20.00 target price on shares of OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

