Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Decreases By 34.0%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 52.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

