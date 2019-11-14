Short Interest in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Drops By 34.2%

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the September 30th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly purchased 9,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spok by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 65,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Spok by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spok by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spok by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spok has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

