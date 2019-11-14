Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Drops By 22.9%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 11,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after buying an additional 194,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,979,000 after buying an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in UBS Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,089,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 205,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,901,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

