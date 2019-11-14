Short Interest in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Increases By 26.1%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 5,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after purchasing an additional 515,534 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 23,224.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NYSE:VLO opened at $100.49 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

