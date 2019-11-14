Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreases By 20.4%

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 262,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $250,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $257.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

