Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at JMP Securities

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSTI. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shotspotter stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $233.45 million, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 2.58.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

