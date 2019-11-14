Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.79. The company has a market capitalization of $356.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

