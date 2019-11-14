Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,300 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 671,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 152,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.49.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.