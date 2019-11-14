Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.43 ($124.92).

SIX2 traded down €4.60 ($5.35) on Wednesday, reaching €89.40 ($103.95). The company had a trading volume of 173,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 1 year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 1 year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.84.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

