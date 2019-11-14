Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00007052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Iquant, Cryptopia and Binance. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $87,035.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Binance, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

