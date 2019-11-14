Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

SWKS stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $102.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

